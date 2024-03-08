Monument MicroCap appoints Hildebrand and Schorr as co-CEOs

Prior to these appointments, Hildebrand was president of Monument while Schorr joined the firm March 1.

Monument MicroCap Partners has named Tim Hildebrand and Greg Schorr as co-CEOs.

Prior to these appointments, Hildebrand was president of Monument while Schorr joined the firm March 1.

Schorr will become the firm’s full-time operating partner.

Hildebrand has been with Monument since 2019. and Schorr has been assisting Monument since April 2022 as the chairman of Kelly Roofing, a Monument portfolio company.

On the appointments, Glenn Scolnik, chairman of Monument, said in a statement: “This is a prefect match of skills. Tim will concentrate on the deal side—finding, financing, and closing platform acquisitions, and Greg will focus on the operations side–helping the companies acquired by Monument achieve their growth strategies.”

Based in Indianapolis, Monument invests in North American businesses with EBITDA of $2 to $8 million.