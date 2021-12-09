Monument MicroCap Partners recaps SBS

Monument MicroCap Partners has recapitalized Utah-based SBS Holdings, a specialty interior building products component platform. No financial terms were disclosed. TM Capital advised SBS on the deal.

Indianapolis, IN. Monument MicroCap Partners, LLC (“Monument”), a Midwest-based private equity firm with offices in Indianapolis, Indiana and Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, announced today that on November 22, 2021 it closed a recapitalization transaction with SBS Holdings, LLC (“SBS” or “the Company”). Based in Tremonton, Utah, SBS is a specialty interior building products component platform selling directly to professional installers, assemblers, and manufacturers, primarily addressing residential interior renovations. SBS operates two market facing brands, San Benito Shutter (“San Benito”) and Lewis Cabinet Specialties (“Lewis” or “Lewis Cabinet”) through multiple locations in the southern and western United States. TM Capital acted as exclusive advisor to the Company in conjunction with the transaction.

“We are very excited to be partnering with Monument as we enter the next phase of SBS’s growth plan”, said Art de St. Aubin, President of the Company. “SBS has vastly expanded its services and is committed to continuing to provide our customers with world-class component products. Monument will provide us with strategic support and capital to continue expanding our product offering and geographic reach. SBS and Monument share the same cultural values and vision for the future of SBS, its customers and its employees”.

Rick Larkin, Operating Partner of Monument, said “Art and his talented management team have built an outstanding business providing services that are highly valued by its customers. The Company’s impressive turnaround times and supplier relationships are very strong differentiators in its market. We look forward to working with Art and his team as we collectively seek to grow and expand the business.”

Monument has completed eleven acquisitions in the last 3 years, including five platform acquisitions and six add-on acquisitions.

About Monument MicroCap Partners, LLC

Monument is a Midwest-based private equity firm focused on investments in North American businesses with EBITDA of $2-8 million. Monument seeks to partner with honest, hard-working and talented management teams across a wide variety of industries, including niche manufacturing, business services and industries positioned to capitalize on demographic trends and the growing need for infrastructure investment.