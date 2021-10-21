Monument MicroCap Partners taps Shaw as partner

Previously, Shaw was a principal at HKW and before that, an associate at Wynnchurch Capital.

PRESS RELEASE

Indianapolis, IN. Monument MicroCap Partners, LLC (“Monument”), a Midwest-based private equity firm with offices in Indianapolis, IN and Bloomfield Hills, MI, announced today that Tom Shaw has joined Monument as a Partner. Prior to Monument, Tom was a Principal at HKW and previously an Associate at Wynnchurch Capital. He earned his B.S. from Indiana University and MBA at The University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

“Tom has already been an outstanding addition to our team. His extensive experience and impressive background will allow him to transition seamlessly into this role”, said Tim Hildebrand, President of Monument MicroCap Partners. “Tom will add significant bandwidth to our team and make an immediate impact on our firm’s capabilities. We look forward to continuing the growth at Monument with Tom as part of the leadership team.”

Monument has completed ten acquisitions in the last 3 years, including four platform acquisitions and six add-on acquisitions.

About Monument MicroCap Partners, LLC

Monument is a Midwest-based private equity firm focused on investments in North American businesses with EBITDA of $2-8 million. Monument seeks to partner with honest, hard-working and talented management teams across a wide variety of industries, including niche manufacturing, business services and industries positioned to capitalize on demographic trends and the growing need for infrastructure investment.