Morrison & Co hires Richards as partner

Most recently, Richards was senior vice president and head of product strategy and client solutions at Brookfield Oaktree Wealth Solutions

Prior to that, she served as executive director and infrastructure fund portfolio specialist at Morgan Stanley

Earlier in her career, she served as vice president of corporate foreign exchange sales at BNP Paribas

Morrison & Co, an infrastructure investment firm, has named Melissa Richards as a partner and head of strategy, product & growth. She began March 27, 2023.

Richards is based in New York.

“We’re excited to attract a professional of Melissa’s caliber to our New York-based team. We look forward to leveraging her fund formation and strategy expertise as well as her global network to further cement Morrison & Co’s position as a leading player in infrastructure investing,” concluded Perry Offutt, Morrison & Co Partner, and Head of North America.

Founded in 1988, Morrison & Co has total funds of over $18 billion under management of over December 31, 2022.