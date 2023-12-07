Mountaingate-backed Ignite Visibility scoops up digital marketing agency IDS

The IDS transaction marks Ignite Visibility’s first acquisition since partnering with Mountaingate Capital in February 2023

Ignite Visibility, which is backed by Mountaingate Capital, has acquired Integrated Digital Strategies, a Orlando, Florida-based digital marketing agency specializing in serving the franchisor/franchisee ecosystem.

“Since 2012, we have taken immense pride in helping our clients grow franchise sales, enhance their brand image, and optimize the discoverability of their local franchisees,” said Stephen Galligan, co-founder and CEO of IDS in a statement. “By joining Ignite, we’re able to both continue that mission while strengthening the complementary capabilities that we can deliver to our partners to drive results.”

Morrison & Foerster LLP served as counsel to Mountaingate in the transaction while Lakeside Partners and Karr Tuttle Campbell were advisors to IDS. Financing for the transaction was provided by Capital Southwest Corporation.

