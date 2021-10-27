Mountaingate Capital announces multiple appointments

Brandon Hall has returned to Mountaingate Capital as a vice president. Also, the Denver-based private equity firm has promoted Corbin Barnds to senior associate and hired Trip Renard and Bryce Dietz as associates.

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mountaingate Capital (“Mountaingate”), a Denver-based private equity firm investing behind founder, owner-entrepreneurs to rapidly scale companies in the marketing services, business services, specialty distribution and specialty manufacturing sectors, is pleased to announce Brandon Hall’s return to the firm as Vice President and the promotion of Corbin Barnds to Senior Associate. In addition, the firm has added two new high-performing Associates to the team, Trip Renard and Bryce Dietz.

“After a highly successful fundraise earlier this year, we continue to focus on adding, as well as developing, top talent to support our portfolio company management teams in scaling their businesses. We are excited to welcome Brandon back after he started his private equity career with us prior to business school and equally excited to recognize Corbin’s growth and performance over the past three years with his recent promotion. Along with the hiring of Trip and Bryce, these team members will support Mountaingate’s culture of delivering the best private equity partnership for founder, owner-entrepreneurs who are looking to aggressively scale their company” commented Bennett Thompson, Co-Founder and Managing Director.

Brandon Hall returns to Mountaingate as a Vice President. Brandon was formerly an Associate with the firm prior to completing his M.B.A. with high honors at The University of Chicago Booth School of Business. After a Summer internship role at Amazon, he then went on to serve as a Vice President at Incline Equity Partners in Pittsburgh, PA. Brandon began his career as an investment banking analyst with Lazard’s Food & Agriculture Group.

Corbin Barnds joined Mountaingate as an Associate in 2018. Prior to joining the firm, Corbin was an investment banking analyst in the Consumer & Retail group at Bank of America Merrill Lynch where he completed a number of M&A, debt and equity transactions. Corbin graduated with distinction from the University of Kansas with a B.S. in Finance.

Trip Renard joins Mountaingate as an Associate. Prior to Mountaingate, Trip was an investment banking analyst in the Information-Driven Healthcare group at Piper Sandler where he focused on M&A and capital raises. Trip graduated summa cum laude from the University of Denver with a B.S.B.A in Finance, B.S. in Accounting, and minor in Mathematics.

Bryce Dietz Joins Mountaingate as an Associate. Prior to Mountaingate, Bryce was an investment banking analyst at JMP Securities, working across a variety of industries on strategic advisory and capital markets assignments. Prior to JMP, Bryce was an Analyst at The Forbes M+A Group where he focused on business services and technology mergers and acquisitions. Bryce graduated magna cum laude with a B.S. in Business Administration with a focus in Finance and a Minor in Spanish from California Lutheran University.

About Mountaingate Capital

Mountaingate Capital is a private equity firm based in Denver that specializes in building and empowering companies with strong growth potential and engaged leadership teams. Mountaingate has been honored for three consecutive years as one of the most founder friendly private equity firms by Inc. Magazine. Mountaingate’s focus on organic growth coupled with its proven customer-centric buy-and-build approach and shared equity ownership with management creates more value for the end customer, while forging stronger, more collaborative, and more successful partnerships with management teams. Mountaingate targets investments in new platform companies with $5 million to $25 million of EBITDA, as well as add-on acquisitions of any size. For more information on Mountaingate, please visit www.mountaingate.com.