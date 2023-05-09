Mountaingate invests in customer-centric solutions platform Bond

Bond has more than 800 people in offices across North America and Europe

It serves global clients across sectors like retail, mobility, healthcare and financial services

Mountaingate is a growth-oriented private equity firm

Mountaingate Capital has announced a strategic investment in Bond, a Toronto-based provider of customer experience and loyalty solutions. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Guided by insights from advanced research and commercial application, and enabled by technology through its cloud Synapze platform, Bond serves clients globally with customer experience and loyalty solutions. It has more than 800 people in offices across North America and Europe serving clients across sectors like retail, mobility, healthcare and financial services.

“Bond is a unique platform we are committed to expanding organically through great work as well as through acquisitions of like-minded businesses,” said Trent Sisson, managing director of Mountaingate, in statement. “We’re excited to partner with CEO Bob Macdonald, his leadership team, and a deep bench of global talent to grow the ways Bond can continue to deliver innovation and serve clients.”

Based in Denver, Colorado, Mountaingate is a growth-oriented private equity firm focused on investing in the marketing services, business services, specialty distribution and specialty manufacturing sectors.

Hogan Lovells and Davies Ward Philips & Vineberg served as counsel to Mountaingate in the transaction. Houlihan Lokey, DLA Piper and Deloitte were advisors to Bond.