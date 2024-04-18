PE Deals

MPE Partners-backed Precision Pipeline acquires underground natural gas utility services provider SabCon Underground

Headquartered in Lancaster, Ohio, Precision provides repair, replacement, and maintenance services for utility customers across the gas, electrical, telecommunications, and water end markets.

