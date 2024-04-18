MPE Partners-backed Precision Pipeline acquires underground natural gas utility services provider SabCon Underground

To view this content, you need to sign in.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
Headquartered in Lancaster, Ohio, Precision provides repair, replacement, and maintenance services for utility customers across the gas, electrical, telecommunications, and water end markets.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination