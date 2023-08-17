MPE Partners recaps Precision Pipeline

Precision president Matt Upp will remain in his role while Mark Crowson is joining the company as CEO.

PGIM Private Capital and Siguler Guff provided financing to support the transaction

Jones Day served as legal advisor to MPE while Lincoln International provided buyside advisory services to MPE

MPE invests in the lower middle market

MPE Partners has recapitalized Lancaster, Ohio-based Precision Pipeline, a provider of critical repair, replacement and maintenance services for utility customers across the gas, electrical, telecommunications, and water end markets. No financial terms were disclosed.

Precision president Matt Upp will remain in his role while Mark Crowson is joining the company as CEO.

On the deal and new appointment, Constantine Elefter, a partner at MPE, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to be investing in Precision. The foundation Matt has laid, centered on providing safe, reliable, and high-quality solutions in demanding applications, will serve us well in the future. The important addition of Mark to the team will enable the company to pursue new growth avenues, including targeted M&A.”

PGIM Private Capital and Siguler Guff provided financing to support the transaction. Jones Day served as legal advisor to MPE while Lincoln International provided buyside advisory services to MPE.

Based in Cleveland and Ohio, MPE targets manufacturing and commercial & industrial services. MPE invests in the lower middle market.