MPearlRock looks for three deals a year in ripe retail sector; TPG adds to busy HR segment

The January sales are in full swing and private equity is no exception, with plenty of deals in the consumer and retail sector for us to cover.

Looking deeper, MPearlRock, a new vehicle from MidOcean Partners and retail supermarket chain Kroger Co’s investment firm PearlRock Partners, has an investment plan that MidOcean’s Erik Oken shared with PE Hub’s Rafael Canton.

We then switch to the human resources sector, another area that has had healthy dealflow thanks in part to the increased burden of regulation. That’s been true on both sides of the Atlantic. We look at TPG agreeing to invest in a Houston-based HR and technology services company – and more.

Retail therapy

While one of the big retail private equity deals looks dead after Macy’s over the weekend rejected a $5.8 billion take-private approach from Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management, the wider consumer and retail sector is busy.

One of the newest entrants going shopping in retail is MPearlRock, formed by private equity firm MidOcean Partners and retail supermarket chain Kroger Co’s investment group PearlRock Partners.

The partnership is the amalgamation of MidOcean’s 20-plus years of experience investing in the consumer packaged-goods sector and Kroger’s vast retail experience gleaned from selling groceries for more than 140 years, writes PE Hub’s Rafael Canton.

Less than a week after its official formation, MPearlRock announced it acquired Nutpods, a dairy-free creamer company based in Bellevue, Washington, from San Francisco-headquartered private equity firm VMG Partners as its first deal.

But the company is on the hunt for more, MidOcean chairman of private equity Erik Oken told Rafael.

MPearlRock would like to do eight or nine deals over the course of the next two to three years, likely averaging out to about three deals per year. MPearlRock is looking for businesses that have at least $50 million in revenue. Its sweet spot is spending around $50 million of equity, but it’s also looking at targets that in theory are much larger and can double or triple in size.

“We’re hoping to buy businesses that, over our ownership, have the potential to become multi-hundred-million-dollar businesses,” said Oken. “Generally, we’re focused on companies that have strong cashflow to which we could really add something of value.”

MPearlRock is looking at beverages, sweet and salty snacks, breakfasts, condiments, baked goods and frozen foods to pursue within the consumer sector. It’s also interested in health and beauty; vitamins, minerals and supplements; and pet care.

Find out more about the strategy in the full interview.

Other recent consumer and retail deals include Fengate Private Equity acquiring Saco Foods, a branded niche food products company based in Middleton, Wisconsin, from Benford Capital Partners.

Over on PE Hub Europe this morning we covered Bridgepoint acquiring a majority stake in French skincare company RoC from Gryphon Investors. The deal was for around $500 million, we understand. (Note: Bridgepoint is the owner of PEI Group, the publisher of PE Hub.)

We also spoke to LionRock’s head of Europe Tom Pitts about his firm’s acquisition of Swedish outdoor clothing business Haglöfs and how it’s ready to “take the leash off” the company after its 14-year ownership by Japanese multinational sportswear company Asics.

People power

Another sector where we’ve seen plenty of action lately is in human resources, as ever-increasing regulation adds layers of complexity to the sector.

Adding another deal to the list this morning was TPG, which has agreed to invest in Houston-based G&A Partners, a human resources and technology services platform.

G&A has more than 3,000 small and medium-sized businesses as customers.

“As companies contend with increasingly complex regulatory environments, the importance of the employee experience remains paramount,” said Peter Munzig, a partner at TPG in a statement. “For nearly three decades, G&A has demonstrated a track record of growth and helping solve their customers’ most complex human capital needs.”

The deal follows CDPQ-backed Workleap in December acquiring Pingboard, an Austin-based human resources technology software-as-a-service business with 2,000 customers globally.

The flurry of HR deals has been even more pronounced in Europe.

In January alone, PE Hub Europe has covered Battery Ventures making a majority investment in Ortec, a Dutch decision-support software and data science company that counts workforce management among its main products; healthcare software investor Extens acquiring a majority stake in Imagine Human, a French HR software provider that focuses on risk prevention and quality of life at work; and Investcorp agreeing a majority stake in payroll-as-a-service provider Veda, which gives it access to a “fragmented” DACH market for SME HR software that it values at around €3 billion.

