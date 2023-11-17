MSCP-backed Alliance Technical Group closes four more add-ons; plus 10 PE-backed CRO deals

Good morning, dealmakers. Thank goodness it’s Friday!

Earlier this morning, I was the first to report that Morgan Stanley Capital Partners’ backed Alliance Technical Group is acquiring four add-ons focused on environmental labs. Alliance has completed 17 add-ons, including the four announced today, since MSCP invested in the company in 2021. The deals are fueled by increased demand for environmental testing services.

A rise in pharmaceutical R&D spend and increasing clinical trial complexity are driving private equity interest in contract research organizations. We’re capping off the week with my roundup of 10 deals in the space.

I’ve also got some analysis on PE interest in CROs from Paul Hepper, a managing director in Harris Williams’ healthcare and life sciences group.

Lab work

As demand for environmental and regulatory-driven quality-testing services extends from air-monitoring to other areas such as soil, water and waste, Morgan Stanley Capital Partners-backed Alliance Technical Group is buying four add-ons around environmental labs.

The acquisitions include Summit Environmental Technologies, Fremont Analytical, Orange Coast Analytical and Chester LabNet, all environmental laboratories located in various parts of the country and each carrying different regulatory certificates.

“We have more than doubled the company in two years through strong organic growth and strategic M&A, and the lab service line gives Alliance another really attractive leg of growth,” said Eric Kanter, MSCP’s managing director, adding that when the firm invested in Alliance, it was looking for businesses with a strong regulatory tailwind.

MSCP initially invested in Alliance in 2021. Since then, Alliance has completed 17 add-ons, including the four announced today.

Alliance was solely focused on air testing and monitoring for its first 20 years, but after partnering with MSCP, the company identified naturally adjacent and strategic verticals, said Chris LeMay, Alliance’s CEO.

“We expanded to water and soil, which are very similar to our core air testing and monitoring business. They are regulatory driven, non-discretionary and have a recurring revenue model. It gives us a new customer base, and the ability to cross-sell all of our services,” explained LeMay.

Clinical trials

Clinical research is increasingly catching the interest of private equity investors. PE Hub has seen a flurry of deals involving clinical research sites and contract research organizations (which provide clinical trial management services), and there are several reasons for this, according to investment bank Harris Williams.

“Clinical trial sites are positioned for sustained growth due to an expanding US pre-clinical pipeline, a steady rise in pharmaceutical R&D spend, and increasing trial complexity. With these drivers in place, the estimated $16 billion US clinical trial site market is expected to grow at 6.8% CAGR through 2025,” a report from Harris Williams earlier in the year noted.

The enduring trends, growth trajectory and fragmentation of clinical trial sites have caught the eye of investors, resulting in a flurry of high-profile M&A activity, added the report.

In this story, I rounded up 10 deals focusing on clinical trials and here is one example:

Flourish Research, a portfolio company of NMS Capital, earlier this week acquired Merritt Island Medical Research, a Florida based clinical neuroscience-focused research site.

Back in September, Flourish Research acquired Valley Clinical Trials, a clinical research site with three locations in California that specialize in cardiology, metabolic and related therapeutic areas.

Flourish Research is a provider of clinical trials with multiple locations in the US.

“The partnership with Valley is strategic on multiple fronts, it represents Flourish’s entry to the West Coast, strengthens our competencies in a key indication, and builds on our focus of serving diverse populations,” said Luis Gonzalez, NMS Capital partner.

Read the full story for more PE deals in the sector.

The right model

For more insights on the CRO sector, I turned to Paul Hepper, a managing director in Harris Williams’ healthcare and life sciences group. Here is what he said:

Why do PE firms like CROs?

There is strong private equity interest in high-quality CROs, as well as in clinical trial site businesses and pharma services generally. That’s because many of these businesses are relatively insulated from wage inflation since they primarily employ higher-paid professionals, who have generally not experienced the same levels of wage growth as lower paid workers. These businesses also typically provide high levels of value to their customers, protecting margins against erosion. Second, despite a slowing in clinical trial starts, the sector is experiencing strong organic growth due to increasing adoption of outsourcing by pharma companies and the need for pharmaceutical manufacturers to be more efficient in their R&D and commercialization efforts. Third, CROs and other pharma services businesses tend to have multiple growth levers at their disposal, including tech enablement, providing additional services to customers, and geographic expansion.

Why is the PE model the right approach right for investing in these types of companies?

Private equity brings liquidity and a growth mindset to these businesses. That point of view and access to capital helps CROs and other pharma services businesses get more out of all the growth levers outlined above: tech enablement, developing new services, and expanding into new geographies. It’s a model we’ve seen generate outsized returns time and again, and we’ll be seeing more of it in 2024.

