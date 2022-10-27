MSP Sports Capital acquires X Games brand from ESPN

ESPN will retain a minority stake in X Games while MSP will assume day-to-day operational control of the X Games business.

MSP Sports Capital has acquired a majority stake in X Games brand from ESPN. No financial terms were disclosed.

ESPN will retain a minority stake in X Games while MSP will assume day-to-day operational control of the X Games business.

The acquisition is MSP Sports Capital’s sixth investment.

“MSP Sports Capital is excited about the future of X Games and being the new stewards of such an important part of sports history and its reimagined future,” said Jeff Moorad, founder and CEO of MSP Sports Capital, in a statement.

MSP Sports Capital’s investment will continue to invigorate X Games events and increase appeal to a digitally native audience seeking expanded access to athletes and community-driven content.

X Games will host X Games Aspen 2023 live from Aspen, Colorado, from January 27-29.

Legendary athlete Tony Hawk will also join the X Games investor group as a brand steward to help bridge the X Games legacy to the future.

MSP Sports Capital invests in the sports ecosystem. It is headquartered in New York City.