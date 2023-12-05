Mubadala-backed Canada Cartage to enter US with GTI purchase

The GTI Group is a Montreal-based provider of end-to-end logistics solutions in Canada and the US.

Canada Cartage, a portfolio company of Mubadala Capital, has agreed to acquire The GTI Group, a Montreal-based provider of end-to-end logistics solutions in Canada and the US.

No financial terms were disclosed. The deal is expected to close by the end of December.

Founded in 1992, GTI provides customers with a range of supply chain service offerings, including brokerage, transportation management, freight forwarding, drayage, intermodal, warehousing and specialty trucking services for oversize and heavy haul freight. The company will continue to operate under its existing brand and management structure.

Based in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada Cartage is a provider of transportation and logistics services. Last year, Mubadala Capital acquired the company from Nautic Partners.

With the acquisition, Canada Cartage is expected to generate more than C$1 billion of annual revenue and increase its scale in services, such as freight management, freight brokerage and specialized freight hauling. The company is also entering the US market for the first time in its 110-year history.

“We are extremely excited to be joining forces with The GTI Group,” said Canada Cartage president and CEO Jeff Lindsay in a statement. “Like us, GTI has grown significantly over the past few years and has a portfolio of complementary service offerings that build upon Canada Cartage’s solution line-up and also adds some new, complementary services to ours. We have been looking for an opportunity to enter the US market for several years but have been waiting for the right acquisition to do so. The management team at GTI have built a service offering and platform that prioritizes the customer the same way we do at Canada Cartage, and we are confident this is the right team for us to partner with to build and expand our North American presence.”

Mubadala is the asset management subsidiary of Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala Investment Company, a sovereign wealth fund.

National Bank Financial and BMO Capital Markets acted as financial advisors to Canada Cartage.