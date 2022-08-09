Mubadala Capital acquires Canada Cartage from Nautic Partners

Mubadala Capital has bought Canada Cartage from Nautic Partners, which acquired the company in 2007

Canada Cartage is comprised of two business segments: dedicated transportation and logistics

Mubadala Capital is the asset management subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company

Mubadala Capital, the asset management subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, announced this week that it has agreed to buy Canada Cartage. The seller is Nautic Partners, which acquired the company in 2007.

Canada Cartage is a logistics platform that provides dedicated national fleet solutions, general freight services, managed transportation, fulfilment and distribution, and home delivery services to some of Canada’s largest blue-chip companies in the grocery, food, retail and e-commerce sectors. The company is comprised of two business segments: dedicated transportation and logistics. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, it operates through a network of 33 facilities across Canada.

Mubadala Capital is headquartered in Abu Dhabi and manages approximately $16 billion across its own balance sheet investments and in third-party capital vehicles. It invests across a range of sectors and geographies.

“We have built our private equity business by partnering with exceptional management teams that run great companies,” said Adib Martin Mattar, head of private equity at Mubadala Capital. “Canada Cartage is a prime example of both, and one that operates in a sector where we have significant expertise: business services. The events of the last two years have reinforced how important it is to effectively manage the supply chain, for companies as well as consumers. We look forward to continuing to work with Canada Cartage’s management team, employees, and customers to build on the company’s strong legacy and support its next phase of growth.”

Nautic Partners is a Providence, Rhode Island-based private equity firm that was founded in 1986 and focuses on the healthcare, services, and industrials sectors. It makes equity investments of $50 million to $400 million or more.

“We would like to thank the management team of Canada Cartage for their accomplishments over the past 15 years,” said Habib Y Gorgi, managing director of Nautic Partners. “We believe that the future is bright for Canada Cartage, and we are confident that the Company will continue to execute on its growth strategy in partnership with Mubadala Capital.”