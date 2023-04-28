Mudrick appoints Williams as institutional partnerships head

Previously, Williams worked at Partners Group where he led investor relations and sales effort for the Southeast region of the U.S.

Prior to Partners Group, he was institutional business development director/senior client advisor at Schroders

He was also a consultant on public and union plans for AmSouth Asset Management Inc

Currently, the firm is managing about $3.4 billion, as of January 31, 2023

Mudrick Capital Management has named Anthony Williams as head of institutional partnerships. He is based in New York.

Previously, Williams worked at Partners Group where he led investor relations and sales effort for the Southeast region of the U.S. and was a member of management. Prior to Partners Group, he was institutional business development director/senior client advisor at Schroders, according to his LinkedIn profile. Before this role, he was a consultant on public and union plans for AmSouth Asset Management Inc.

Headquartered in New York, Mudrick is focused on distressed credit investing in the global credit markets. Currently, the firm is managing about $3.4 billion, as of January 31, 2023.