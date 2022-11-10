Munch’s Supply acquires New England HVAC distributor BellSimons

Munch’s Supply is the heating, ventilation and air conditioning unit of Marcone

Munch’s Supply, the heating, ventilation and air conditioning unit of Marcone, has acquired New England HVAC distributor BellSimons. No financial terms were dislcosed.

This acquisition will expand the company’s geographic footprint to 103 locations serving 18 states and the province of Ontario, Canada.

Munch’s Supply is backed by Genstar Capital.

“We are excited to expand upon our Company’s presence in the Northeast,” said Jim Souers, Marcone CEO, said in a statement. “As we got to know the BellSimons team, led by Floran Boland, President, and Katie Zodda, Controller and CFO, it was clear they have built a great business and possess a culture that aligns with our laser-like focus on taking great care of our people so they can deliver exceptional service to customers. We are happy to welcome both the customers and employees of BellSimons into our family of brands.”

Marcone is a distributor for major brands such as Whirlpool, Electrolux, General Electric, Maytag, Bosch and Samsung. Headquartered in St. Louis, Marcone operates 122 facilities, has approximately 2,100 employees, and serves approximately 43,000 technician customers.

Munch’s Supply was founded in 1956.