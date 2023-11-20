National Bank Private Investment invests in Clean International

Clean was founded in 1993 by Daniel Labrie and employs more than 800 workers

The company specializes in the requirements of the agri-food and industrial sectors

National Bank Private Investment has invested in Clean International, a Levis, Quebec-based industrial and commercial cleaning services and sanitation provider.

No financial terms of the transaction were disclosed.

Clean was founded in 1993 by Daniel Labrie and employs more than 800 workers. The company specializes in the requirements of the agri-food and industrial sectors.

“Clean is a great example of a company that prioritizes people, excellence and diligence. Clean is now a key player in ensuring the effective operation of several industrial and agri-food sites and its work methods allow it to serve an even wider range of clients. National Bank Private Investment will help to implement a talented management team and an experienced board of directors. They will be able to count on our commitment to Clean’s development, especially our active support with mergers and acquisitions in this sector,” said Luc Ménard, executive vice-president, managing director and head of private investments at National Bank, in a statement.

National Bank Private Investment, an affiliate of National Bank of Canada, manages the National Bank SME Growth Fund.

National Bank is an integrated financial services group with C$426 billion in assets managed as of July 31, 2023. It has its headquarters in Montreal.