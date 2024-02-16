National defense industrial strategy: a guide for investors

By Luigi Peluso and Jakob Gattinger, Alvarez & Marsal

With wars in Ukraine and the Middle East persistent, and growing tension in the South China Sea spreading across the Indo-Pacific, renewed focus has been brought to the health of the defense industrial base (DIB). The “last supper” in the mid-1990s ushered in an era of consolidation, capacity cuts and lower investment in the capabilities that conflicts between state actors bring about. In the opposite sense to that generational shift, there has not been a moment of greater need for renewed investment in the DIB in the 30 years since. So much so that in the Department of Defense’s (DOD’s) highly-anticipated National Defense Industrial Strategy (NDIS) report, an increased role for private equity and others outside the traditional ecosystem has been underlined as an imperative to success.

With the end of the Cold War, defense budgets stalled, and even amidst the global war on terror, US defense spending fell by roughly half as a percentage of GDP from 1985 through the Afghanistan withdrawal in 2021. Various issues have beset the DIB in that time: inadequate domestic production, long lead times, and proliferated single points of failure in the supply chain. Entering the DOD’s supply base became an administrative nightmare, with layers of red tape and an inability to easily bring widely available, commercially developed technologies to bear. More than anything else, inconsistent ordering – and subsequent supplier demand – driven by DOD’s 20th century procurement processes led investors to deploy capital elsewhere. A vendor base that once powered American victories in the World Wars and the Cold War was now characterized by factory closures, layoffs and domination by the few prime contractors at the top that survived.

This report by the DOD marks a significant evolution in the thinking of key decision makers about how to equip America’s armed forces: the large prime contractors will always have a role to play, but they simply cannot bring all the capabilities necessary to the battlefield fast enough in isolation. The report seeks to inspire broad improvements across four themes: resilient supply chains, workforce readiness, flexible acquisition and economic deterrence. Particularly relevant for our private equity clients are a commitment to not just creating, but funding, spare capacity; long-term contracting that allows more than a purchase-order-oriented planning cycle; and embracing COTS (commercial-off-the-shelf) solutions to drive modernization, cost efficiency, and supply base expansion as a “vital tool to achieve … national objectives.”

Also highlighted are DOD commitments to streamline complex cybersecurity requirements, address inappropriate and unnecessary product customization requirements and move with greater nimbleness in the intellectual property arena. A 2023 publication by National Defense found that private equity was already expressing increased enthusiasm around defense, given the quality of earnings of many potential acquisitions in the supply base. There is no reason to believe, among other changes, that government delivering on longer-term contracting and streamlining the foreign military sales (FMS) process would not improve further the investment case.

Notably, the report doesn’t just allude to a renewed role for private equity; it explicitly encourages it, acknowledging the criticality of “innovative … finance streams, especially private equity and venture capital.” While the current administration has taken steps to curtail certain outbound investment types in regions of concern, it urges a domestic renaissance supporting the DIB. Alvarez & Marsal has seen a significant increase in client transaction interest in key acquisition & development sub-sectors, particularly space and lower-cost defense solutions, such as drones, and anticipates that momentum will only accelerate.

We have already seen in recent months transactions by private equity in historically under-invested, and frankly for some time, unattractive segments of the DIB. Take for example the creation of Arlington Capital Partners’ Keel platform, including the widely reported acquisitions of Metal Trades and Merrill Technologies Group. The submarine supply base has long been fragile, and arguably is still recovering from a gap in all US submarine production between 1998 and 2004; agreements like the tripartite AUKUS deal between the US, UK and Australia will help stabilize and augment demand for suppliers and encourage investment like Arlington Capital’s. This is particularly true for tier 1 suppliers like Keel’s subsidiaries, who must often order specialty steel with long lead times well in advance of delivery to their customers.

Though Congress and the DOD still have much to prove – not least of all through passing a budget, escaping the continuing resolution trap, and making fiscal commitments that stand behind the report, the NDIS defines resilience as the ability to withstand, fight through, and recover quickly from disruption. Now is the time for investors of all types to contribute to a generational investment in America and democracy around the world.

Luigi Peluso is a managing director with Alvarez & Marsal Private Equity Performance Improvement; Jakob Gattinger is a senior associate with Alvarez & Marsal Aerospace, Defense, Aviation & Space practice.