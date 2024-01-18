Natural gas compression firm Service Compression inks investment from Warburg Pincus

Warburg Pincus' investment comes alongside a new credit facility led by J.P. Morgan and an additional capital raise led by existing and new shareholders.

Warburg Pincus has made an investment in Service Compression, a Lubbock, Texas-based provider of natural gas compression services for exploration and production companies. No financial terms were disclosed.

Warburg Pincus’ investment comes alongside a new credit facility led by J.P. Morgan and an additional capital raise led by existing and new shareholders.

“Demand for electric powered compression equipment continues to grow, especially from blue-chip E&P companies who are looking for partners that can provide them with best-in-class technology and service. Leveraging the expertise of Warburg Pincus’ Energy Transition & Sustainability and Capital Solutions teams, Service Compression is well positioned to gain further momentum in this evolving market,” said Jeff Luse, managing director at Warburg Pincus in a statement.

Moelis & Company served as lead placement agent and Baker Botts L.L.P. served as legal advisor to Service Compression. Imperial Capital also served as placement agent to Service Compression. Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as legal advisor to Warburg Pincus.

Based in New York, Warburg Pincus has more than $84 billion in assets under management.