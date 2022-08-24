Nautic-backed Harrington acquires specialty fabricator Crist Group

Harrington’s products include thermoplastic pipes, valves, fittings, tanks, tubing and hose, pumps, filtration, and instrumentation

Harrington Industrial Plastics, which is backed by Nautic Partners, has acquired Woodland, California-based Crist Group, a specialty fabricator of critical fluid process components and assemblies. No financial terms were disclosed.

Crist Group was founded by Paul Crist in 2000.

Dave Abercrombie, CEO of Harrington, said in a statement, “Paul Crist and his team have built a strong fabrication operation that is well-known for its unique technical competencies in fluoropolymer materials, particularly in the rapidly growing semiconductor segment. We have had a longstanding relationship with Crist Group and Paul personally, and are very excited to welcome the Crist team into the Harrington organization. The acquisition is highly complementary to our business and will enhance our ability to provide differentiated, value-add products and services to our customers. We are very pleased to have closed Harrington’s third add-on and we will continue to evaluate other attractive opportunities.”

Harrington has been a distributor of industrial process solutions since 1959. Products include thermoplastic pipes, valves, fittings, tanks, tubing and hose, pumps, filtration, and instrumentation.

Nautic is a middle-market private equity firm that focuses on three industries: healthcare, industrials, and services. Nautic has completed over 150 platform transactions throughout its 35-plus year history.