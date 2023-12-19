Neighbourly backer PCP lowers offer to take company private

PCP, which currently holds 50.2 percent of Neighbourly’s issued and outstanding common shares, has in a revised letter of intent offered to pay C$18.50 per share

Neighbourly Pharmacy, a Toronto-based network of community pharmacies, has received a revised take-private proposal from Persistence Capital Partners (PCP).

PCP, which currently holds 50.2 percent of Neighbourly’s issued and outstanding common shares, has in a revised letter of intent offered to pay C$18.50 per share in cash.

The new offer represents a decrease to the proposed purchase price of C$20.50 per share provided in a letter of intent entered into on October 2, 2023. The original proposal valued Neighbourly at about C$915 million.

The transaction committee of Neighbourly’s board of directors, formed to evaluate the original proposal, will now consider the new offer, the company said in a statement.

In a separate statement, Stuart Elman, managing partner of PCP, said, “PCP continues to believe that taking Neighbourly private is the best way to unlock its full potential and create long-term value for its customers, patients, employees and partners. As a private company, Neighbourly will have more flexibility and resources to pursue its strategic vision to advance the role that independent pharmacies can play in Canada.”

“Based on difficult market conditions and views from our committed financing sources, we have made the decision to reduce our offer price to $18.50, which is a 10 percent reduction to the initial proposal. We have approached and discussed the transaction with over 90 potential equity financing sources, and following this wide market canvass, we are pleased to be able to bring this fully-financed, premium offer to shareholders,” Elman added.

Neighbourly has been backed by PCP since 2015. Two years ago, the company completed an initial public offering, raising C$193 million.

Based in Montreal, PCP is a private equity firm focused on high-growth opportunities in the healthcare sector.