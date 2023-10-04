Neighbourly Pharmacy agrees to be taken private by backer PCP

PCP, which currently holds 50.2% of Neighbourly’s issued and outstanding common shares, has offered to pay C$20.50 per share

Neighbourly Pharmacy, a Toronto-based network of community pharmacies, has agreed to be taken private by Persistence Capital Partners (PCP).

PCP, which currently holds 50.2 percent of Neighbourly’s issued and outstanding common shares, has offered to pay C$20.50 per share, payable in cash. The deal values the company at about C$915 million.

Neighbourly has granted PCP exclusivity through November 13, 2023 to complete negotiations of definitive agreements between it and the firm.

The offer price represents about a 69 percent premium to the closing price of C$12.12 on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) on October 2, 2023, and about a 47 percent premium to the 20-day volume weighted average price per share on the TSX of C$13.96, respectively, as of the end of trading on October 2.

Neighbourly has been backed by PCP since 2015. Two years ago, the company completed an initial public offering, raising C$193 million.

“PCP believes that taking Neighbourly private is the best way to unlock its full potential and create long-term value for all stakeholders,” said Stuart Elman, managing partner of PCP, in a statement. “As a private company, Neighbourly will have more flexibility and resources to pursue its strategic vision to advance the role that independent pharmacies can play in Canada. We are confident that this proposed transaction will benefit Neighbourly’s customers, patients, employees, and partners, as well as provide a fair and attractive return to its public shareholders.”

During PCP’s ownership, Neighbourly has made a large number of acquisitions. They include last year’s acquisition of Rubicon Pharmacies, an owner and operator of pharmacies in Western Canada, for C$435 million. The seller was TorQuest Partners.

Based in Montreal, PCP is a private equity firm focused on high-growth opportunities in the healthcare sector.