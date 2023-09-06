NEP-backed Coretelligent acquires IT support firm Advanced Network Products

Massachusetts-based Coretelligent is a provider of IT support, cybersecurity, digital transformation, compliance and cloud integration.

Coretelligent, which is backed by Norwest Equity Partners, has acquired Advanced Network Products, a Philadelphia-based provider of IT support and business transformation services to the financial services, healthcare, and professional services industries. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are thrilled to welcome ANP into the Coretelligent family. Their technical experience, emphasis on customer service, and industry focus are exactly what we look for when making strategic acquisitions,” said Kevin J. Routhier, Coretelligent founder, president and CEO in a statement. “The acquisition of ANP enhances our service offerings and strengthens our capacity to deliver the highest-quality service to our exceptional clients.”

This marks Coretelligent’s seventh acquisition since 2019. Coretelligent’s previous acquisitions include United Technology Group, LLC., SoundView IT Solutions, LLC., Soundshore Technology Group, Lighthouse Technology Partners, Chateaux, and NetCom Systems, Inc.

ANP was established in 1984.

Founded in 1961, Minneapolis-based Norwest Equity Partners targets companies in the agriculture, business services, consumer, distribution, industrials, and healthcare sectors.