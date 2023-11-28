NEP scoops up United Sports Brand

USB is a portfolio of sporting goods and active lifestyle brand.

Norwest Equity Partners (NEP) has acquired United Sports Brands (USB), a portfolio of sporting goods and active lifestyle brands, from Bregal Partners.

USB is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California. It has a collection of six brands — Shock Doctor, McDavid, Cutters, Nathan, PEARL iZUMi, and Glukos.

NEP initially partnered with USB in 2008, when it acquired Shock Doctor as part of its consumer products portfolio. The firm sold Shock Doctor to Bregal Partners in 2014, which subsequently turned into USB after expanding the brand portfolio through numerous acquisitions.

NEP’s investment in USB will be focused on building the company’s core business and expanding its international reach and footprint, according to a release.

NEP invests in middle-market companies primarily across the business services, consumer services, consumer products and industrials sectors. It has offices in Minneapolis and West Palm Beach.

New York-based Bregal Partners is a private equity team specializing in investments in consumer and multi-unit, food and beverage, and business services.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Baird advised NEP on the transaction, Jones Day was legal advisor to NEP, and BMO and Antares provided the debt financing. Lazard and Jeffries advised USB, which was previously owned by Bregal Partners.