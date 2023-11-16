Neuberger Berman takes minority stake in environmental and health compliance software provider HSI

Harris Williams served as financial advisor to Neuberger Berman while Moelis & Company and Robert W. Baird served as financial advisors to HSI

Neuberger Berman manages $439 billion in client assets as of September 30, 2023

Neuberger Berman has led a minority recapitalization of Health & Safety Institute, a Texas-based environmental, health, safety, and quality compliance software and training platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

Waud Capital will retain a majority stake in HSI.

“We are excited to partner with management and WCP to support HSI’s continued growth,” said Nikhil Krishnan, a managing director at Neuberger Berman Capital Solutions in a statement. “We have long admired HSI as a clear market leader in making workplaces safer, with a demonstrated track record of organic growth that has been augmented by a thoughtful acquisition strategy.”

Harris Williams served as financial advisor to Neuberger Berman while Moelis & Company and Robert W. Baird served as financial advisors to HSI.

Neuberger Berman manages $439 billion in client assets as of September 30, 2023.