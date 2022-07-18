New Capital adds Saxton as principal

Most recently, Saxton was a director at Arlington Capital Advisors where he led the debt capital markets group.

New Capital Partners has hired Will Saxton as a principal. Most recently, Saxton was a director at Arlington Capital Advisors where he led the debt capital markets group.

Prior to his work at Arlington, Saxton worked in the financial sponsors/leveraged finance group at Credit Suisse in New York, where he executed over $30 billion of transactions for Private Equity clients. Prior to CS, he was a judge advocate attorney in the United States Marine Corps.

He holds JD and MBA degrees from the University of Arkansas and University of Virginia, respectively.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Will join our team at New Capital Partners,” said James Outland, NCP Managing Partner, in a statement. “Will has a strong track record of sourcing, evaluating, and executing deals across a broad industry set, and we look forward to having him continue to do the same for NCP in our chosen sectors and markets.”

Based in Birmingham, Alabama, New Capital invests in niche technology and services companies in the healthcare, financial and business services industries.