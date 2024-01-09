New Catalyst Strategic Partners debuts

Previously, Howard spent nearly 14 years at GCM Grosvenor and Credit Suisse focused on investing in next generation firms

In addition to Howard, other members of the founding team include Managing Director Demetrius Sidberry and Senior Advisor and Operating Partner Scott Darby

New Catalyst Strategic Partners, an alternative investment firm that provides seed and growth capital to emerging firms, has launched.

Jason Howard, who is currently based in Los Angeles, is serving as founder and managing partner.

On the launch, he said in a statement, “Even some of the most experienced investors face significant challenges when founding and growing new investment platforms, and these challenges can be even more pronounced for next generation GPs. I have spent my career helping great investors build high-performing firms, and I’ve seen firsthand that LP capital alone is often insufficient to help next generation GPs realize their potential. With the launch of New Catalyst, we will look to serve as the catalyst this industry needs.”

Previously, Howard spent nearly 14 years at GCM Grosvenor and Credit Suisse focused on investing in next generation firms.

In addition to Howard, the New Catalyst founding team includes Managing Director

Demetrius Sidberry, former managing director and direct equity investment committee member at Hamilton Lane; and Senior Advisor and Operating Partner Scott Darby.

Apollo is a founding supporter of New Catalyst.