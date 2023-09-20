New consumer-focused growth equity firm Humble Growth unveils $312m maiden fund

Other backers included Paulo Lima, co-founder of IT Cosmetics and Sean Lang, founder of Ainsworth Pet Nutrition

Humble Growth, a New York-based consumer-focused growth equity firm, has launched with a $312 million debut fund.

Humble Growth’s investors include Nestlé Health Science, Verlinvest, Mike Repole, co-founder of BODYARMOR Super Drink and Gary Hirshberg, founder and CEO of Stonfield Farm. Other backers included Paulo Lima, co-founder of IT Cosmetics and Sean Lang, founder of Ainsworth Pet Nutrition.

“At Verlinvest, we’re committed to backing founders and businesses that are driving consumer revolutions forward while having a positive impact – and Humble Growth’s founding team shares this mission,” said Roberto Italia, CEO of Verlinvest in a statement. “The combination of Andrew, Nick and Peter creates a unique advantage with their decades of market experience and expertise and we are delighted to partner alongside such an esteemed group of co-investors. I am pleased to support the entire team in backing earlier-stage companies on their growth journeys.”

Humble Growth is led by Andrew Abraham, Nick Giannuzzi and Peter Rahal.