New credit investment firm Breakwall Capital launches

Breakwall Capital, a new credit investment firm, has launched.

Headed by the co-founders of Riverstone Credit Partners, Christopher Abbate, Jamie Brodsky and Daniel Flannery, Breakwall will target the energy industry.

Riverstone Credit Partners was founded in 2014.

“At Breakwall, we believe that addressing the effects of climate change is a complex issue where it is imperative to simultaneously balance energy affordability, reliability and sustainability if there is to be a meaningful, lasting impact,” said Jamie Brodsky, a managing partner and co-CEO of Breakwall Capital in a statement. “As ‘energy lifers’ who have built careers financing companies spanning the full gamut of the energy value chain through all market cycles, we are ideally positioned to help address the “Energy Trilemma,” striving to advance decarbonization while enhancing energy security with every transaction.”

Breakwall seeks to invest behind a few key themes, including: increased efficiency, sustainability and decarbonization of energy infrastructure; waste-to-value and the circular economy; next generation fuels and the electrification of transport; stabilization of the power grid; and responsibly sourced natural resources.

Breakwall operates out of three offices in New York, Texas and Rhode Island.