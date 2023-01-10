New firm Dextra Partners rolls out with $2.5bn

Dextra's six founding partners previously spent an average of 19 years at GoldPoint Partners.

Dextra Partners, a New York-based investment firm, was formed with $2.5 billion from strategic partners.

Dextra’s six founding partners previously spent an average of 19 years at GoldPoint Partners.

The founding partners are: Quint Barker, former chief investment officer at GoldPoint Partners; Thomas Haubenstricker, former CEO at GoldPoint Partners; Scott Iorio, former managing principal at GoldPoint Partners; Michael Kho, a former managing principal at GoldPoint Partners; Binayak Mishra, former managing principal at GoldPoint Partners; and Vijay Palkar, former head of the investment team at GoldPoint Partners.

“We are tremendously grateful to our strategic partners for their significant vote of confidence in our vision,” said Dextra Partners founding partners in a statement. “Middle market private equity can be a difficult segment to navigate for many investors. We aspire to create a platform that helps a diverse and global investor base access quality investment opportunities in this segment using our time-tested approach.”

Dextra seeks to identify and team up with top-tier middle market private equity firms.

Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal advisor to Dextra. Atlantic-Pacific Capital and Campbell Lutyens & Co. Inc. served as financial advisors.