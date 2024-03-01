New firm Elda River spins out from Magnetar

Elda River is led by co-Managing Partners Eric Scheyer and Adam Daley, former partners at Magnetar.

Elda River Capital Management has spun out from Magnetar and launched as an independent investment firm.

Elda River is led by co-Managing Partners Eric Scheyer and Adam Daley, former partners at Magnetar and co-heads of Magnetar’s energy & infrastructure business. Scheyer and Daley joined Magnetar at its inception in 2005.

All team members and operating partners of Magnetar’s energy & infrastructure business will be joining Elda River, including Elda River co-founders and partners Craig Rohr and Michael Dean and longtime senior executives Michael Wilds, Steve Settles and Courtney Kozel.

“After nearly two decades at Magnetar, our team is excited to launch Elda River and we are grateful for the strong support of our investors,” said Scheyer in a statement. “Given our team’s experience and the unprecedented amount of capital required across the global energy and energy transition sectors, we believe that now is the ideal time to launch a pure-play investment platform.”

Kirkland & Ellis acted as legal advisor for Elda River.

Elda River is focused on energy transition and infrastructure opportunities. With offices in Houston, Evanston, Illinois and London, Elda River has launched with about $1.5 billion in assets under management.