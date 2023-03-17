New Heritage exits neurodiagnostic company Rhythmlink

- Piper Sandler Co. served as financial adviser to Rhythmlink and Heritage while Latham & Watkins LLP and Nexsen Pruet served as legal advisors
- Rhythmlink was founded in 2002
- Based in Boston, Heritage invests in the middle market
New Heritage Capital has exited its investment in Rhythmlink International, a Columbia, South Carolina-based maker of brain health and neurodiagnostic electrodes. No financial terms were disclosed. Rhythmlink’s new investor is Graham Partners, a Philadelphia-based private equity firm.
“We are incredibly proud of what the Company and team has accomplished during our partnership,” said Melissa Barry, a partner at Heritage, in a statement. “It has been a pleasure working with them and we look forward to following their continued success.”
Piper Sandler Co. served as financial adviser to Rhythmlink and Heritage while Latham & Watkins LLP and Nexsen Pruet served as legal advisors.
