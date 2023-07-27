New Mountain-backed Cumming Group scoops up PCM Consulting

PCM Consulting was founded by Boston based David Lane and Paul Logan

Cumming Group, which is backed by New Mountain Capital, has acquired PCM Consulting, a North Andover, Massachusetts-based construction project controls firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

Cumming Group is an international project management and cost consultancy.

PCM was founded by Boston based David Lane and Paul Logan.

“As the manufacturing and life sciences sectors continue to be some of the highest-growth markets in the country, we couldn’t be more excited to join with Cumming toward the pursuit of our mutual goals,” said Logan, director of global operations at PCM Consulting in a statement. “We have always sought to improve and expand services for our clients while providing the best career opportunities for our team members. This merger provides us with a premier platform for both.”

PCM Consulting was formed in 1998.

Based in New York, New Mountain Capital has over $40 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2023.