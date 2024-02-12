New Mountain-backed Qualus snaps up Enkompass

Enkompass Power and Energy Corp is a Bolton, Ontario-based electrical engineering and technical services company.

Enkompass serves clients across a range of sectors in Canada, including data centers, telecommunications, health, pharmaceutical, industrial, commercial and government

Qualus is a provider of engineering and technical field services to utilities and electric power grid infrastructure

New Mountain invested in Qualus Corp in 2021

Qualus Corp, backed by New Mountain Capital, has acquired Enkompass Power and Energy Corp, a Bolton, Ontario-based electrical engineering and technical services company.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Enkompass serves clients across a range of sectors in Canada, including data centers, telecommunications, health, pharmaceutical, industrial, commercial and government.

Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, Qualus is a provider of engineering and technical field services to utilities and electric power grid infrastructure. The business has more than 1,000 professionals, with offices throughout the US and Canada.

The acquisition will expand Qualus’ geographic coverage and client base, the company said in a statement.

“Expanding our geographic footprint into Canada will enable us to meet the demands of our multinational clients and offer our differentiated services and capabilities to the broader Canadian power market,” said Hisham Mahmoud, chairman and CEO of Qualus. “We are excited to work with the Enkompass leadership to grow our business and provide professional growth opportunities for our people.”

New Mountain Capital, a New York-based private investment firm, invested in Qualus Corp in March 2021.