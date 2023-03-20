New Mountain Capital-backed PerkinElmer taps Bontridder as CEO

Bontridder is a former group executive vice president at Eurofins Scientific Services

Dirk Bontridder has been named the CEO of New Mountain Capital‘s recently acquired PerkinElmer business. His appointment became effective March 13, 2013.

“We are pleased to welcome Dirk to the new PerkinElmer business,” said Andre Moura, managing director at New Mountain Capital, in a statement. “Dirk brings a wealth of dynamic experience driving sustainable growth in global businesses with a collaborative, entrepreneurial mindset. Dirk is the right choice to lead the organization in the next phase of growth to drive extraordinary results for the benefit of customers, employees and all stakeholders.”

Bontridder is a former group executive vice president at Eurofins Scientific Services. Throughout his tenure with Eurofins, he was responsible for the food testing and environmental business units in Europe, and later led the global BioPharma Services business. He also oversaw the successful development of Eurofins’ clinical diagnostics business in the U.S.

PerkinElmer is a global analytical services and solutions provider. The newly independent company includes the flagship OneSource laboratory and field services as well as a portfolio of atomic spectroscopy, molecular spectroscopy, and chromatography instruments, consumables and reagents for the biopharma, food, environmental & safety and applied end markets.

