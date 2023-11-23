New Mountain Capital to buy majority stake in Broadcast Music

Mike O’Neill, BMI’s president & CEO, will continue to lead the company

BMI, based in New York, protects the rights of and advocates for over 1.4 million songwriters, composers and music publishers. It secures royalties for its affiliates by offering licenses to businesses for the performing rights in 22.4 million musical works.

Mike O’Neill, BMI’s president & CEO, will continue to lead the company, along with his leadership team, following the closing.

“There is tremendous opportunity to modernize this critical part of music infrastructure and ensure that long term royalty collections for songwriters, composers and publishers continue to grow,” said Mike Oshinsky, director at New Mountain. “With our support, BMI is ideally positioned to drive this transformation as the only PRO in the world to combine an open-door policy to all music creators with the innovation and commercial drive of a for-profit business.”

New Mountain has also reserved additional capital to fund growth investments, new ventures and technology enhancements to help accelerate BMI’s long-term plan to maximize distributions for its affiliates and improve the service it provides to songwriters, composers and publishers, according to a release.

BMI’s current shareholders will allocate $100 million of the proceeds of the sale to affiliates after the closing of the transaction, the release said.

The transaction, subject to approval by BMI shareholders and regulatory approvals, is expected to close by the end of Q1 of 2024.

New Mountain is a New York-based investment firm with over $45 billion in assets under management.