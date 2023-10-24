New PE firm Saddle Ridge Partners spins out of Grey Mountain

Also, the firm will invest in revitalizing heritage consumer brands

Saddle Ridge Partners, a new lower middle market private equity firm, has spun out of Grey Mountain Partners.

Saddle Ridge will focus on consumer products supply chain. Moreover, the firm will invest in revitalizing heritage consumer brands.

Saddle Ridge was founded by Managing Partner Bill Ross.

Ross served as an operator on previous Grey Mountain investments. He is also a former senior team member at 48forty Solutions and was chief financial officer for other Grey Mountain affiliate companies.

On the formation of this new firm, Ross said in a statement, “We are dedicated to enhancing the consumer products supply chain through innovation, efficiencies, and sustainability. We believe in collaborative, hands-on partnerships with management teams. Our investor-operator approach uniquely positions us to impact our partner companies significantly, guiding them towards substantial growth.”

Saddle Ridge is based in Boulder, Colorado.