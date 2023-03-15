New State-backed Patuxent buys re-roofing firm L.D. Tebben

Based in Laurel, Maryland, Patuxent is a provider of re-roofing installation and services.

New State Capital acquired Patuxent in April 2022

Patuxent was founded in 2008

New State Capital Partners targets the business services, industrials, and consumer sectors

Patuxent Roofing & Contracting Inc, a portfolio company of New State Capital, has acquired Austin, Texas-based L.D. Tebben, a re-roofing contractor. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Laurel, Maryland, Patuxent is a provider of re-roofing installation and services.

New State Capital acquired Patuxent in April 2022.

On the deal, Shaun Vasavada, a principal at New State, said in a statement, “Geographic expansion is a critical pillar of our collective growth strategy. A physical presence in Texas gives Patuxent the ability to build momentum with labor, customers, and subcontractors. These relationships are especially important as we look to expand into complementary building maintenance, repair, and renovation services.”

Patuxent was founded in 2008.

New State Capital Partners targets the business services, industrials and consumer sectors.