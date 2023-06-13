New State Capital-backed Global Holdings appoints Petrevski as CEO

He succeeds Kurt Grossheim, who left the company to pursue a new opportunity.

Global Holdings, which is backed by New State Capital Partners, has named Steven Petrevski as CEO. He succeeds Kurt Grossheim, who left the company to pursue a new opportunity.

Tulsa-based Global Holdings is a provider of payment processing and account management services to the consumer debt settlement industry.

Prior to joining Global Holdings, Petrevski was general manager of data and analytic solutions at Aon. Previously, he was general manager of security and fraud solutions at First Data.

“Steve is a seasoned executive with more than 25 years of experience driving innovation in technology and financial services, and we’re pleased to welcome him to Global Holdings in his new role,” said John Beauclair, a senior principal at New State in a statement. “We believe Steve’s extensive leadership experience in fintech will help the Company continue to innovate as it evolves to meet the needs of its customers.” Beauclair added, “We thank Kurt for his excellent leadership and contributions to Global Holdings and wish him success in his new role.”

New State Capital Partners invests in businesses that have $8 million to $40 million of EBITDA.

Global Holdings LLC was founded in 2003.