Nexa Equity-backed Choice taps Lamoureux as CEO

Choice, a portfolio company of Nexa Equity, has named David Lamoureux as CEO. Most recently, he was the company’s chief financial officer.

Lamoureux succeeds JohnPaul Golino, founder of Choice.

Lamoureux has also held leadership positions at Accenture, Deloitte, KPMG, and Infosys.

Also, Choice has named Kyle Pexton to its board. Most recently, Pexton was president of NMI.

“We’re excited for David to step into the CEO role and for Kyle to join our Board,” said Vlad Besprozvany, founder and managing partner at Nexa Equity, in a statement. “Choice has reached an exciting moment in its growth, where its scale and market position is attracting top-tier talent in the payments sector. We are excited about a number of upcoming developments as we continue to grow the Choice platform and team. Lastly, we thank JohnPaul for his contributions to Choice as CEO and are pleased to continue to benefit from his experience as a director.”

Choice is a global payments platform.

Based in San Francisco, Nexa Equity targets SaaS and fintech companies.