Nexa Equity-backed HomeTown Ticketing acquires digital ticketing platform Ticket Spicket

HomeTown Ticketing Inc, which is backed by Nexa Equity, has acquired Virginia-based Ticket Spicket, a digital ticketing platform focused on K-12 market. No financial terms were disclosed.

HomeTown Ticketing Inc is a provider of digital ticketing for schools, districts, conferences and associations. The combined company will serve more than 300,000 events annually and 40 million fans in all 50 states.

Ticket Spicket is HomeTown’s first acquisition since Nexa Equity, a private equity firm focused on software and fintech companies, invested in the company earlier this year.

Vlad Besprozvany, a managing partner at Nexa Equity, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to support both HomeTown and its management team in the strategic acquisition of Ticket Spicket.” Todd Cramer, Principal at Nexa Equity, added, “This acquisition enables both teams to further execute on their combined goals of bringing digital-first solutions to schools and organizations.”

Ticket Spicket launched in early 2016. It is the official ticket partner of the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.

Nexa Equity has more than $250 million in private equity capital under management.