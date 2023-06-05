Nexa Equity-backed Storewise acquires grocers software provider MarginMAX

Based in Overland Park, Kansas, Storewise is a provider of retail automation software for independent grocers.

MarginMAX is Storewise’s first acquisition since Nexa Equity invested in the company

Christopher Greco and the Storewise management will lead the combined entity

Nexa invests in application software and fintech

Storewise, which is backed by Nexa Equity, has acquired MarginMAX, a Baton Rouge, Lousiana-based provider of vendor management and pricing software for independent grocers. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Overland Park, Kansas, Storewise is a provider of retail automation software for independent grocers.

MarginMAX is Storewise’s first acquisition since Nexa Equity invested in the company. Christopher Greco and the Storewise management will lead the combined entity.

On the deal, Vlad Besprozvany, founder and managing partner of Nexa Equity, said in a statement, “This strategic combination furthers Storewise’s mission to develop a unified, end-to-end platform for independent grocers. We foresee this as the first of many strategic initiatives to empower independent grocers with enhanced technology.”

Based in San Francisco, Nexa Equity has more than $300 million in private equity capital under management. Nexa invests in application software and fintech.