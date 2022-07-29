Nexcap Partners-led consortium acquires Gecko Alliance Group

The Gecko Alliance Group designs, manufactures and distributes control systems, keyboards, pumps and spa accessories

Gecko co-founders Michel Authier and Benoit Laflamme remain shareholders

The management team will remain in place

A group of Canadian investors led by Nexcap Partners has bought a controlling stake in the Quebec City-based Gecko Alliance Group. Along with Nexcap, the consortium consists of Desjardins Capital, Fonds de solidarité FTQ and Fondaction.

Gecko designs, manufactures, and distributes control systems, keyboards, pumps and spa accessories. Co-founds Michel Authier and Benoit Laflamme will remain shareholders and the management team will remain in place.

Nexcap Partners is a Magog, Quebec-based growth accelerator. It partners with manufacturing companies based in Quebec and works to consolidate their positions in growing markets. It targets companies with a minimum turnover of $20 million and generating EBITDA of over $3 million.

“We are privileged to be partners with the Gecko Alliance Group, a world-class company that has distinguished itself through its strong culture of excellence, operational efficiency, and innovation capacity,” said Jean-François Ferland, managing partner at Nexcap. “In addition, the presence of leading investors such as Desjardins Capital, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Fondaction, and Nexcap provides us with a solid foundation to support the growth of the group.”

Both Fonds de solidarité FTQ and Fondaction are Canadian labour-sponsored funds based in Montreal. Desjardins Capital is the private equity arm of Montreal-headquartered Desjardins Group.