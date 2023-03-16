Nexus Capital-backed HDT Global acquires aviation equipment maker AGEC

HDT Global’s products are currently used by U.S. military and civilian government

HDT Global, which is backed by Nexus Capital Management, has acquired Aviation Ground Equipment Corp, an aviation ground support equipment manufacturer and distributor that serves the military and commercial industries. No financial terms were disclosed.

“The acquisition of AGEC is a natural step for Nexus and complements the products supplied by HDT’s Platform Systems sector,” stated Vince Buffa, chairman of the board for HDT Global, in a statement. “This acquisition allows AGEC and HDT to develop a synergy that ultimately benefits our customers who require full flight line support.”

HDT’s platform systems sector includes aerospace ground support equipment, missile transport and emplacement systems and combat vehicle subsystems.

AGEC was founded in 1984.

Based in Los Angeles, Nexus was founded in 2013.

Headquartered in Solon, Ohio, HDT Global designs and producers robotic systems, specialty transport vehicles, shelters, power generation equipment, environmental control systems, air filtration devices and other engineered technologies that are currently used by U.S. and allied military worldwide, as well as civilian government and commercial customers.