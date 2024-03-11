NEXUS recap: Blackstone’s Gray and KKR’s Nuttall assess M&A landscape, plus green shoots of optimism seen by Bain

Happy Monday, Hubsters. MK Flynn here with today’s Wire.

Signs of Spring are everywhere, and I’m not just talking about the crocuses in Central Park.

There’s a renewed sense of optimism about dealflow.

I’ve just returned from PEI Group’s NEXUS 2024, where the mood was decidedly upbeat. Throughout the week, we’ll be sharing highlights from the summit, which featured an unprecedented lineup of A-list speakers.

At NEXUS, both Blackstone’s Jonathan Gray and KKR’s Scott Nuttall talked about a rebound in M&A. I’ve got a recap, below.

Conditions “appear to be shifting in favor of hitting the go button,” finds a report from Bain & Co released today.

NEXUS Recap

“M&A is a cyclical business,” said Jonathan Gray, the president and chief operating officer of Blackstone, in a Fireside Chat with Richard Melville, editorial director, US, of PEI Group at the NEXUS 2024 summit.

“Three times in the last 30 years, M&A has gone down by 50 to 60 percent: in the early ’90s, in ’08-’09 after the financial crisis, and the last two years. And in those previous two periods of time, within four or five years, you got back to those levels, and then you went higher,” Gray said.

“And you’d say, ‘Why is that?’ Well, if you have a growing equity market, and you have growing asset value around the world, things happen. A private equity firm needs to sell a business, a family has something happen in their lives, an institution needs liquidity. I describe M&A as almost like flotation devices below the water; eventually they’ll come up. And so M&A will come back.”

Gray pointed out that, historically, M&A doesn’t come back immediately to the peak level. “You start to slowly build. I would think of this as a transitional year.”

You can watch a video clip of the discussion with Gray here.

‘Sweet spot year’

KKR co-chief executive Scott Nuttall also expressed much to cheer about this year. He spoke with Private Equity International’s Adam Le at NEXUS.

Nuttall said there will be more exits and monetization events this year given markets “tend to bottom” when the Federal Reserve begins to level off on rising interest rates. There are strong tailwinds: the leveraged credit markets began to open back up in January, the IPO market is “trying to open up” and strategic buyers are coming back “because their stock prices are up and they’re feeling more confident in the world,” he added.

“If I think over my career, there’s years like last year [where] you’d love to deploy more, but people didn’t want to sell you [companies] and they were still expecting a 2021 price. That’s now kind of dissipated,” Nuttall said.

“This could be a sweet spot year where you’ve got a really great deployment opportunity and a really good vintage year… You have the ability to have scaled deployment because you’ve got more willing transactors on the other side.”

You can watch a video clip of the conversation with Nuttall here.

Another trend folks were talking about at NEXUS was opening up the private equity asset class to more people. David Rubenstein discussed Carlyle's ambitions to be at the forefront of the individual investor trend.

Later in the week, we’ll have more from NEXUS, including excerpts from my Fireside Chat with Thoma Bravo’s Orlando Bravo – and why he thinks private equity is the right model for building technology companies.

Green shoots

Conditions “appear to be shifting in favor of hitting the go button,” according to Bain & Co’s Global Private Equity Report 2024, released today. Dealmaking in the first quarter so far has backed up those findings, partner Alexander De Mol told PE Hub Europe’s Craig McGlashan.

The private equity consultancy found that while deal value, exit value and fundraising dropped overall in 2023, stabilizing interest rates, record dry powder – $1.2 trillion in buyout funds alone, 26 percent of which was at least four years old – and “nearly half of all global buyout companies” having been held for at least four years meant that conditions for deals were improving.

“We talked in the report a little bit about green shoots of optimism,” said De Mol. “We started to see that in the back half of last year and that’s definitely playing out as well in the first quarter. We see a lot more processes being started. We see deals being done.”

