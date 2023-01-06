NMS-backed U.S. Urology acquires practice Urology of Indiana

U.S. Urology Partners is a provider of urology and other specialty services.

McDermott Will & Emery provided legal advice to U.S. Urology and NMS

U.S. Urology, a portfolio company of NMS Capital, has acquired Urology of Indiana, a urology practice. No financial terms were disclosed.

U.S. Urology’s network now encompasses over 150 providers operating throughout over 40 clinical locations in four states.

The acquisition marks U.S. Urology’s fifth since partnering with NMS.

On the transaction, Luis Gonzalez, a partner at NMS Capital, said in a statement, “U.S. Urology’s partnership with UOI represents an exciting inflection point in the platform’s trajectory. The transaction offers a meaningful increase in both scale and operational leverage by way of U.S. Urology’s corporate infrastructure, as well as a highly complementary expansion of our geographic footprint into an adjacent state.”

Ernst & Young Capital Advisors served as financial advisor to UOI while Krieg DeVault provided legal advice. McDermott Will & Emery provided legal advice to U.S. Urology and NMS.

U.S. Urology Partners is a provider of urology and other specialty services, including general urology, surgical procedures, advanced treatment options for prostate and bladder cancer, and other ancillary services.

Founded in 2010, NMS Capital manages assets in excess of $1.4 billion.