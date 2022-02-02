NMS-backed USFAS acquires Reston Podiatry Associates

U.S. Foot & Ankle Specialists, a portfolio company of NMS Capital, has acquired Northern Virginia-based Reston Podiatry Associates, a provider of foot and ankle care. No financial terms were disclosed.

PRESS RELEASE

New York, NY, February [2], 2022 – U.S. Foot & Ankle Specialists, LLC (“USFAS”), a portfolio company of NMS Capital (“NMS”), announced today that it has acquired Reston Podiatry Associates (the “Practice”), based in Northern Virginia.

Reston Podiatry Associates operates three locations in Reston, Manassas, and Leesburg, VA, serving local patients as far as Herndon, Great Falls, Gainesville, Haymarket and Ashburn. Established in 1991, the practice is currently run by Drs. Steven Gordon (DPM, FACFAS), Shaun Hafner (DPM, FACFAS); Nancy Han (DPM, FACFAS), and Lisa Beckinella (DPM). The group’s specialties encompass full adult and pediatric foot and ankle services, backed by in-office digital X-ray, diagnostic ultrasound, and multiple physical therapy modalities.

“We’re very excited to welcome Reston Podiatry Associates to the USFAS family. For more than two decades, this group has put patient care first—a core tenet of what we’re looking for as we expand our own patient-centric network,” said Cotton Hawes, Chief Executive Officer at USFAS. “Not only is this a win-win for our organizations, but this partnership is also one that will ultimately benefit anyone in Virginia seeking comprehensive foot and ankle care.”

“For us, superior patient care and convenience are the result of our practice’s continued reinvestment in excellence,” said Steven Gordon, DPM, Reston Podiatry Associates. “Joining with USFAS is another way for us to expand our abilities and enable relevant treatment programs for every person, using the highest quality resources available. We’re excited for the next step in the evolution of our practice and optimistic about what it means for our patients.”

“Becoming part of USFAS is something we’re excited about because it provides our practice with a depth of back-end support that allows us to shift significant focus to where it’s most important: patient care,” said Shaun Hafner, DPM, Reston Podiatry Associates. “Our goal always has and will be to empower patients with care, education, and resources. USFAS will allow us to spend more time delivering an individualized level of care that sets the stage for even better patient outcomes.”

With this partnership, Reston Podiatry Associates will benefit from USFAS’ extensive administrative and support services, which include top-of-the-line information technology, a dedicated clinical compliance team, electronic medical records, payor credentialing and contracting, revenue cycle management, human resources, finance and accounting and business development.

About U.S. Foot & Ankle Specialists

USFAS is a leading provider of podiatric services providing a full range of specialty services for the advanced treatment of foot and lower extremity conditions. Headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, USFAS provides services through a growing network of 83 offices in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, West Virginia, Ohio, and Washington, D.C., and over 100 Board Certified and Board Qualified podiatrists. USFAS is an affiliate of Foot & Ankle Specialists of the Mid-Atlantic and NMS Capital, with plans to expand nationally. For additional information on USFAS, visit the company’s website at www.footandankle-usa.com

About NMS Capital

NMS Capital is a New York headquartered private investment firm specializing in strategic equity investments and leveraged buyouts of lower middle-market companies. The firm was formed through the spin-out of a group of portfolio companies from Goldman Sachs’ Merchant Banking Division. NMS focuses on companies headquartered in the U.S. poised to benefit from sustainable growth trends with particular concentration on companies in Healthcare Services and Business Services. For additional information on NMS, please visit the firm’s website at www.nms-capital.com.