NMS Capital-backed Cordental Group snaps up Signature Dental Experience

Founded in 2010, NMS Capital targets the business services and healthcare services industries

NMS is managing assets in excess of $1.5 billion

Cordental Group, a portfolio company of NMS Capital, has acquired Bloomington, Illinois-based Signature Dental Experience, a dental services provider.

On the deal, Dana Soper, co-founder and CEO of Cordental said in a statement, “We are very excited for Dr. Bhatia and the Signature Dental Experience team to join CORDENTAL. We are honored to have the opportunity to work with Dr. Bhatia, as she will bring significant clinical expertise and credibility to Cordental.”

Based in Cincinnati, Cordental is a dental support organization that provides business support services to affiliated dental practices across the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, and Southeastern U.S.

