NMS Capital-backed USFAS acquires foot care practices Next Step and Cortez

Next Step operates 11 clinics in Missouri and Illinois, and Cortez operates three clinics in Florida.

Next Step was founded by Dr. Lindsay Barth

Dr. Richard Berkun, Cortez’s CEO, has been with the practice since 1981

USFAS is a provider of podiatric services headquartered in Rockville, Maryland

U.S. Foot & Ankle Specialists LLC, a portfolio company of NMS Capital, has acquired Next Step Foot and Ankle Centers and Cortez Foot & Ankle Specialists.

No financial terms were disclosed.

“Our whole team is excited to be joining USFAS and benefiting from the support it provides to the practices in its network,” said Dr. Barth, a president and founder of Next Step, in a statement. “As a patient-centered practice, our goal is always to ensure everyone in our care receives personalized treatment for any issues they may be experiencing. Joining USFAS will enable our practice to continue to treat our patients at the highest possible level.”

Dr. Richard Berkun, Cortez's CEO, has been with the practice since 1981 and formerly served as president of the Manasota Podiatric Medical Society.

USFAS is a provider of podiatric services headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Founded in 2010, NMS Capital is an experienced private equity firm managing assets in excess of $1.4 billion.