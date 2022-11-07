NMS Capital-backed USFAS acquires two podiatric care providers

USFAS is a provider of podiatric services that is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

U.S. Foot & Ankle Specialists, a portfolio company of NMS Capital, has acquired two podiatric care providers: Kentucky-based Comprehensive Foot & Ankle Centers and South Carolina-based Palmetto Podiatry Group. No financial terms were disclosed.

Comprehensive Foot & Ankle Centers was founded by Dr. Christopher Hubbard.

“All of us at Comprehensive Foot & Ankle Centers are excited to be partnering with USFAS to support our goal of delivering a smooth, straightforward, and supportive experience to our patients,” said Dr. Hubbard in a statement. “With USFAS’ administrative support, we’ll be able to expand our capabilities and continue to focus on providing our patients with the personalized care they deserve and have come to expect from our staff.”

Founded in 1996 by Dr. James Rose, who leads the practice today, Palmetto Podiatry Group treats patients for common foot and ankle conditions.

Founded in 2010, NMS Capital is managing assets in excess of $1.4 billion. NMS targets the business services and healthcare services industries.